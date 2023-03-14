Lyne's complete game leads London past Rockport-Fulton 6-1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates are now (14-3-1) after defeating Rockport-Fulton 6-1 on Monday at Whataburger Field.

London junior pitcher Blayne Lyne delivered a complete game, seven innings, allowing 5 hits, 1 run and 1 walk while dishing 5 strikeouts. His pitch count was 86.

The Pirates pulled away for good with one run in the third inning on Ethan Ortega's single. The offensive onslaught continued in the fifth frame led by Blake Watters and Henry Sepulveda. London has 13 hits in the game. R.J. Olivares led London with three hits in four at bats.