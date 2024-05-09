Watch Now
London's solid at-bats and double-header combined no-hitters overpower Santa Rosa

London's RJ Olivares hits RBI triple against Santa Rosa
Posted at 12:38 AM, May 09, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In round two of the UIL 3A high school baseball playoffs the London Pirates did what they do best, have solid at-bats and powerful pitching. London shutout Santa Rosa twice 12-0 and 14-0 on Wednesday. An impressive double-header combined no-hitter.

Senior starter Blayne Lyne opened game one dealing 4 strikeouts in 2 innings. Then Ethan Ortega retired the side, Cody Kunicki served up a punchout and walked 1 batter and Noah Cervantes also retired the side. London's offense tallied 10 hits in the 5 inning game.

In the second game London scored 9 runs in the first inning alone. Then added 5 runs on 6 hits in the second frame. Blake Watters started on the bump delivering 5 strikeouts in 2 innings. His relievers continued to hold off hitters.
London will play the winner of Lyford and Goliad in the UIL 3A Regional Quarterfinals.

