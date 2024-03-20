Watch Now
London wins district opener over Hebbronville 14-2

Posted at 12:48 AM, Mar 20, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates won their UIL district 30-3A opener over Hebbronville 14-2 on Tuesday. It was their second game on their brand new turf field.

Senior Blake Watters earned the win for London on the mound, allowing 0 hits and 0 runs over 3 innings, while striking out 4 batters and walking 1. Noah Cervantes and Ethan Ortega each appeared in relief.

The Pirates totaled 10 hits. R.J. Olivares led London with 3 RBI, Landon Salinas went 3-for-4 at the plate.

Next up for London, the Pirates take a district road trip to San Diego on Friday at

