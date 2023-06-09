London unable to mount comeback, lose to Wall in UIL baseball 3A state semi-final, 5-1

London was on the losing end of the UIL Class 4A State Semi-Final to Wall 5-1, ending their season one game shy of the championship round.

A partially quiet first two innings of the contest were upended in the opening stanza of the third.

Wall loaded the bases in the top of the third and with two out, Hagyn Barbee ripped a 2-run RBI past second base to put the Hawks up 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, London's Mason Jacob had a lead-off walk that set him up at first.

A balk allowed Jacob to go to second, and a grounder hit by Christian Olivares sent Jacob to third.

While Bradley Terry was at the plate, umpires called a balk on Wall pitcher Kellan Oliver, which sent Jacob across the plate.

That was the only time London scored in the contest.

The Hawks managed to score one run in the fifth, and two security runs in the top of the seventh to go up 5-1.

In the bottom of the seventh after back-to-back strike outs, Jacob Gonzalez, RJ Olivares and Mason Jacob all drew walks to load the bases.

However, a pop-up to center field ended the inning, and London's season.

