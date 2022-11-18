London receives UIL 3A baseball state championship rings

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — We're still a few months away from the high school baseball season, and the London Pirates received some new bling today. London's class 3A state champion baseball rings were showcased at the school pep rally.

The rings feature gold designs on the sides, plus a maroon London logo on top with state champions in gold.

"I'm excited. I've been waiting for this day for so long. I'm ready for this season to come actually," said Mason Jacob, London junior shortstop. "I'm not satisfied with one ring. I want two. I like how it has the Texas logo and it's maroon inside of here and the maroon diamonds around. Then it has my name."

London baseball made it's first UIL state appearance in 2021, but fell short in the championship to Malakoff 8-7. The Pirates defeated Brock 16-13 in 2022, taking their first title in program history.

"This day is very special to us," said Blayne Lyne, London junior right-handed pitcher. "I mean the year before we lost on a walk-off win, so this year was extra special to come back and just win it all for the community and for the coaches and for us also."