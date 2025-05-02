London Pirates sweep West Oso Bears in 3A-DI Bi-District playoff doubleheader

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates dominated the West Oso Bears in their 3A Division 1 Bi-District playoff baseball doubleheader, winning both games to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

London shut out West Oso 11-0 in the first game and followed with a decisive 15-1 victory in game two.

The Pirates' offense and defense worked in perfect harmony throughout both contests.

In game one, with London already leading by 4 runs in the fourth inning, West Oso's defense showed signs of life when Jaime Guerrero delivered a strong throw to second base for the final out of the inning.

London's defense remained solid throughout the game, highlighted by J.J. Villegas making a spectacular sliding catch on a shallow foul ball in left field, and Christian Olivares getting the tag at home plage.

The Pirates' offense continued to build their lead when R.J. Olivares hit a deep fly ball to left field that dropped in for a hit, extending London's advantage to 6 runs.