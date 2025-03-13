London Pirates honor college signees, 2 soccer and 1 cheer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London High School celebrated college signing day for three senior Pirates on Wednesday.

Brandon Fonseca and his teammate Peyton Lawhon will continue their soccer career at Schreiner University. Fonseca will play midfielder and plans on studying biology.

"I loved it, the scenery and everything," Fonseca said. "I thought that with the opportunity to play soccer at a higher level it was the right place for me."

Lawhon can play any position on the field for Schreiner, except goalkeeper. He plan on studying nursing to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

"Teammates, not only Brandon, but there are two more from Carroll and a couple of my other buddies up north that I'm going with," Lawhon said. "The scenery is a big part in it for me as well as the nursing program."

Saylor Rhoden will do stunts, tumbling and more for Dodge City Community College cheerleading, a program that is a 4-time NCA Collegiate National Champion. Their recent victory in the Intermediate Small Coed Junior College division at the 2023 Championships.

"It's been my dream to compete at the Daytona Collegiate level, and that's an opportunity I get up there," Rhoden said. "They're 4-time National Champions, 2 in Intermediate and 2 in Advanced, so I'm super excited to be doing all of that."