London makes fourth straight trip to UIL 3A baseball State Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a dream to get a new baseball field, and it's a dream to make it all the way to the UIL 3A State Tournament. Even better to make it four years in-a-row and that's exactly what the London Pirates baseball program has done, but this chapter is not finished it.

"It means everything because I mean we've had this core for a long time and like also last year we have that redemption mindset," Landon Salinas, London senior, said.

The Road to Redemption has not been easy this postseason. Battling in the Regional Finals against Falfurrias before making the trip back to Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

"I mean we've been together all four years," Mason Jacob, London senior, said. "I think it just meant a lot to us to end it right. We came together towards the end a little bit closer as a team as a group. We just all came back for the same goal and wanted to win."

The Pirates have tallied an impressive 39 win, 3 loss record. Experience on their side with 10 seniors.

"It's meant the world," Jacob Gonzales, London senior, said. "I mean especially these seniors we've been together for so long. Been working hard ever since we were little and it's finally paying off."

Hard work that earned them a reward from the community. A turf field with a new scoreboard and more.

"We really needed a turf field. Our dirt was cracking," Jacob said. "Grass was growing everywhere. We had tough hops, but this turf field really helped us."

"We were able to finish the field before the season ended, and we were able to play our first home game in March over here and we've been here ever since," Albert Amaya, London baseball head coach, said. "It's been a very beautiful feeling to have this field out here."

The season ends with a road trip to Round Rock starting with a 2022 rematch against Brock.

"That it is so hard to reach the State Tournament, and that's just a testament to our team, our community and our coaches for reaching it 4 years in-a-row," Amaya said. "It's just a great feeling knowing that we're going to play on Friday. There's just one more day after that. We made it to the end of the season."

London will battlee Brock in the UIL 3A State Semifinals on Friday. First pitch is set for 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.