London holds off Flour Bluff in season opener 1-0

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 3A No. 1 London Pirates start the season off with a win after holding off 5A Flour Bluff on Monday 1-0.

It was a pitchers duel early. Flour Bluff's Christian Tijerina last five innings, while London junior starter Blayne Lyne went four innings. Both dished out five strikeouts and allowed no runs.

Pirates sophomore R.J. Olivares got things going for London in the sixth inning. He hit a triple to right field with no outs on the board. Next batter, Jacob Gonzalez, sends a deep ball to left for an RBI single. That run was all that was needed to win the season opener.

Up next, London will play in the two-day Port Isabel Tournament and Flour Bluff is in the three-day Sinton Tournament starting Thursday.