London holds off Falfurrias 4-2 in game two of UIL 3A-DI Regional Final

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates are going back to the UIL State Semifinals for the fifth year in-a-row after sweeping Falfurrias in the UIL 3A-DI Regional Final 10-3 and 4-2.

In game 2, Pirates' pitcher Ethan Ortega kept composure on the mound. He dealt 9 strikeouts, only giving up 3 hits, 2 runs and walking 4 batters over six innings pitched. He also led London with 3 RBI in the middle of the lineup.

"Honestly just believing in myself and in the team. I mean we put in all of this work," Ortega said. "Just believing in us honestly. Knowing that my guys were going to back me up, even if we made an error or two. Knowing that if I had to do it myself I had to do it myself. I mean it was just a team effort and we were able to pull through."

Pirates' Zachary Tyrone got London on the board in the second inning with an RBI single. Falfurrias responded in the third, taking the 2-1 lead, after Jax Garcia doubled to center field and Derek Chavera hit an RBI single to right field.

London stole the lead back in the bottom of the third when Ortega singled, scoring 2 runs. He added another RBI in the bottom of the fifth on a chopper to the pitcher, throw was off the mark at home plate allowing Zak Garcia to score.

Garica closed the game on the mound for the Pirates, collecing the save.

London will face Huntington in the UIL 3A-DII State Semifinals. The coaches will discuss location, time and whether they play a best-of-3 series or solo game.