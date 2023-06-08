London fans pack the streets for the Pirates' state send-off

The London Pirates left Corpus Christi in style with a UIL 3A state tournament send-off Thursday morning. A great way to start their third consecutive trip back to Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The Pirates will face the Wall Hawks in the state semifinal.

“Been coaching for 15 years already, and this is our third trip. Some coaches never get a chance," Kevin Carr, London Baseball co-head coach, said. "If you ask most coaches, it’s a really hard feat to get to the state tournament, but we’re not done yet. We’ve got bigger plans.”

The Pirates are led by 11 juniors, including starting pitchers Blayne Lyne and Blake Watters, alongside four seniors. London is prepared to face Wall sophomore ace right-hander Luke Kemp who's surrounded by a solid defense and veteran coaches.

Despite an impressive (32-3-1) record, London has been battle-tested this season by the likes of Hebbronville 4-3, Banquete 2-1, and a few others. Even their state semifinal game in 2022 against Brock ended 16-13.

“You know we’re grateful for our fans. They’re always supporting us," Mason Jacob, London junior shortstop, said. "We actually have a big crowd despite being a small school. Usually, teams don’t get a lot of fans for baseball, but we have a lot.”

The support from the London community has helped carry the Pirates this far, and now London wants to return the favor.

“The emotions are high right now," Mason Arispe, London senior right fielder, said. "We’re really excited. We’re excited to get that medal and take it back to Corpus.”

London will face the Wall Hawks in the UIL 3A state semifinal on Friday at noon at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Wall's last state appearance in 2019 ended with the state title.

Only four programs in the Coastal Bend have won back-to-back state titles, and only one from Corpus Christi, St. John Paul II when Jose Trevino was their catcher. It would, however, be a first for a Corpus Christi program in UIL history.