London defeats Rio Hondo 5-1 advancing to fourth round

SAN DIEGO, Texas — The London Pirates won their one game only UIL 3A Regional Quarterfinal matchup with Rio Hondo 5-1 on Thursday in San Diego.

Landon Salinas opened up coring for the Pirates in the first inning with a 2 RBI single on a 1-1 count.

London junior pitcher Blayne Lyne took the win on the mound. He surrendered 1 run on 3 hits over 5 innings while striking out a career high 13 batters and walking 1.

The Pirates defeated the nation's leading strikeout leader Caleb Laster. The senior lasted 5 innings, allowing 5 runs on 10 hits and striking out 4 batters.

London will play the winner of Jourdanton and Hallettsville in the Regional Semifinals.