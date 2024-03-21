Watch Now
London celebrated 6 seniors signing to play college sports

Posted at 12:26 AM, Mar 21, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates celebrated college signing day for six seniors on Wednesday, including three baseball players who have made it to the State Tournament all three years of high school so far.

In baseball Henry Sepulveda signed to play for the University of Houston - Victoria, Jacob Gonzales will join Schreiner University and Blake Watters inked his commitment to Midland College.

Softball player Maddy Perez signed her National Letter of Intent to play for San Jacinto. Albert 'Jay' Prebula will kick and punt for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Giovanni Scanio earned a scholarship with the Capital University inaugural bowling team. Scanio is the first youth bowler in the Coastal Bend to score a sanctioned 300, a perfect score.

London College Signing Day, March 2024
Jacob Gonzales signed to play baseball
Giovanni Scanio signed to bowling team
Jay Prebula signed to kick and punt for UMHB
Maddy Perez signed to play softball at San Jacinto
Blake Watters signed to play baseball at Midland College
Henry Sepulveda signed to play baseball at UH-Victoria
3 London baseball players celebrate college signing day
6 London senior sign to play college sports in March 2024
