London boys and girls soccer shutout UIL Bi-District first round playoff opponents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates hosted the UIL 4A-DII Bi-District first round of playoffs for their high school boys and girls soccer double-header. Both Pirate soccer programs won in shutout fashion.

The Pirates boys soccer team won 4-0. London's Noah Gonzalez and Efe Van Niekerk each scored 2 goals. 3 of the 4 scored in the second half.

"I think the intensity is what really kept us in this game," Van Niekerk said. "First half we were struggling a little bit, but second half we really came alive. We started pressing every tackle like there's no tomorrow. We played the game like it's our last."

London shuts out IDEA North Mission 4-0 in Bi-District soccer

The London Lady Pirates also shutout their Bi-District playoff game in UIL 4A-DII, 8-0 over Vanguard Academy Rembrandt.

London Lady Pirates shut out Vanguard Academy Rembrandt 8-0 in Bi-District playoffs

Bi-District Coastal Bend Playoff Boys Scores

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff vs. Mission on Friday

Palmview vs. Veterans Memorial

UIL 5A-DII

Carroll 0, Juarez-Lincoln 3

Nixon vs. Gregory-Portland on Friday

UIL 4A-DI

Hidalgo vs. Tuloso-Midway

Beeville vs. IDEA Pharr

UIL 4A-DII

London 4, IDEA North Mission 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Vanguard Academy vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy

Bi-District Coastal Bend Playoff Girls Scores

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff 7, Laredo Nixon 0

Palmview 0, Veterans Memorial 4

UIL 5A-DII

Gregory-Portland 8, Martin 0

Juarez-Lincoln 2, Ray 0

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Hidalgo

Valley View vs. Beeville

UIL 4A-DII

London 8, Vanguard Academy Rembrandt 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Vanguard Academy Beethoven 2, Rockport-Fulton 4