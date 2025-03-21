London boys and girls soccer shutout UIL Bi-District first round playoff opponents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates hosted the UIL 4A-DII Bi-District first round of playoffs for their high school boys and girls soccer double-header. Both Pirate soccer programs won in shutout fashion.
The Pirates boys soccer team won 4-0. London's Noah Gonzalez and Efe Van Niekerk each scored 2 goals. 3 of the 4 scored in the second half.
"I think the intensity is what really kept us in this game," Van Niekerk said. "First half we were struggling a little bit, but second half we really came alive. We started pressing every tackle like there's no tomorrow. We played the game like it's our last."
The London Lady Pirates also shutout their Bi-District playoff game in UIL 4A-DII, 8-0 over Vanguard Academy Rembrandt.
Bi-District Coastal Bend Playoff Boys Scores
UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff vs. Mission on Friday
Palmview vs. Veterans Memorial
UIL 5A-DII
Carroll 0, Juarez-Lincoln 3
Nixon vs. Gregory-Portland on Friday
UIL 4A-DI
Hidalgo vs. Tuloso-Midway
Beeville vs. IDEA Pharr
UIL 4A-DII
London 4, IDEA North Mission 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Vanguard Academy vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy
Bi-District Coastal Bend Playoff Girls Scores
UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff 7, Laredo Nixon 0
Palmview 0, Veterans Memorial 4
UIL 5A-DII
Gregory-Portland 8, Martin 0
Juarez-Lincoln 2, Ray 0
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Hidalgo
Valley View vs. Beeville
UIL 4A-DII
London 8, Vanguard Academy Rembrandt 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Vanguard Academy Beethoven 2, Rockport-Fulton 4