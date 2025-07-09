London baseball honored with State Championship parade; autographs for fans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London high school celebrated the Pirates second UIL State Championship in baseball program history (2025 and 2022). Now fans honored London by giving them a parade.

"This community has been great. We couldn't have done it without them," said London graduate and Wharton County Junior College signee Zak Garcia. "I mean we traveled really well. From Laredo when we played Falfurrias to Austin both times we played. They showed up and we fed off their energy. It really helped us play."

Larissa Liska

London fans survived a thriller at the UIL 3A-DI State Championship, defeating Liberty-Eylau 4-3 in Round Rock. An inspiration for the future Pirate players.

"I know when I was their age I looked up to a lot of the players from London too," said London graduate and Hardin-Simmons signee Noah Cervantes. "Just being able to do it for them it means the world to me."

Fans of all ages lined up to get autographs including 9-year-old Rocco Leon.

"My favorite player is RJ (Olivares)," said Leon. "He always gets on base. He's consistent."

10-year-old AJ Amaya says all of the players are fun to watch, but he loves supporting his dad and head coach Albert Amaya.

"Every time we go to State I'm always in the stands with my mom, and every time we lose or win we cry happy," said Amaya. "I always see my dad after the game and it always makes me feel better."

This season marked London baseball's fifth consecutive year to advance to the State Semifinals, but it was a first for senior Zak Garcia who has signed with Wharton County Junior College. He shared this advice.

"Don't stop chasing your dream," said Garcia. "For me I was a 100 lb 5-foot freshman. The goal was to make varsity my freshman year and I did, so anybody can do it."