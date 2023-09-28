LED lights highlight Texas A&M-Kingsville football's revamped locker room

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville football is undefeated so far this season at (3-0), including one victory in the Lone Star Conference.

This week they're on the road to Odessa, and thanks to help from donors this year when the Javelinas come back home they know they've got a revamped space that meets their needs.

Just a few words that describe Texas A&M-Kingsville football are family, academics and tradition. A program that has won seven National Championships and rostered three NFL Hall of Fame Inductees, as well as their current head coach Mike Salinas who spent three years in the locker room.

"Well I know the general area. I don't remember exactly," Salinas said. "The space has changed a little bit, but yeah it's funny how it's sort of all come full circle."

Last year the Texas A&M-Kingsville football locker room featured wood lockers, but after 71 years (1952) the Javelinas space got revamped and gained nearly 900 square feet, now at 2,900.

"As we get to recruiting this is going to be a big aspect for us," Salinas said. "Obviously we have a space now where we can bring recruits in and parents and let them know how their son is going to be taken care of when they're at our place."

One of the best features in this new Texas A&M-Kingsville locker room is the space. Linemen can actually sit and have their own spot.

"I just think the extra space we've gained our guys having to navigate through here and we're able to get 125 players in here comfortably," Salinas said. "Where before our locker room was set for 100."

Thanks to donor support,the Javelinas $2 million locker room that is 95% complete, featuring LED lights, locker space that grew from 28 to 32 inches and a lounge area.

"I just take a lot of pride in the fact that our guys can come in and have a place that they can be proud of and enjoy their team in the locker room with their teammates," Salinas said.

The Javelinas are on the road to UT Permian Basin this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Winner stays undefeated in the Lone Star Conference.