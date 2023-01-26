Kyle Atwood leaving Alice; Holliday ISD board tabs him as head football coach, AD

Alice Independent School District head football coach and athletic director Kyle Atwood will be leaving his role, after being tabbed in the same position at Holliday ISD.

The Holliday ISD school board approved his hiring at a special board meeting on Wednesday night.

After six years at the helm of the Alice athletic department, Atwood will head north to a district near Wichita Falls, just four hours east of his hometown in Muleshoe.

He will be making the move to UIL Class 3A-Division II Holliday High School.

Atwood told KRIS 6 News he will submit his official resignation on Thursday, which will then take effect on Feb. 20.

CAREER:

Kyle Atwood's coaching career began at Alice in 2007 when he was hired by current Gregory-Portland head coach, Brent Davis. The Coyotes went (12-1, 7-0) in 2008 which was Alice's best season in 23 years.

Throughout his five years as an assistant, Atwood served as the special teams coordinator, receivers coach and boys head track and field coach.

In 2012, he stepped into his role as the athletic director and head football coach at Grape Creek ISD, where he served for five years.

During his tenure at Grape Creek, Atwood managed to put together two winning seasons for the first time in school history. He also led Grape Creek to the program's first appearance in the playoffs in 2014, and then again in 2016.

In March 2017, Atwood accepted the athletic director/head football coach position in his return to Alice.

He led Alice to four playoff appearances and had a 35-29 record in six seasons with the Coyotes.

