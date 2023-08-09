KRIS 6 Top 6 football seniors to keep on the radar

Our KRIS 6 Top 6 seniors have scholarship offers and more leading into the fall 2023 season.

KRIS 6

Refugio senior wide receiver and defensive back Ernest 'The Flash' Campbell highlights the watch list as one of the fastest sprinters in Texas running a 10.22 second 100 meter dash to win his third UIL 2A-DI state championship. He announced his verbal commitment to play football and run track for Texas A&M University.

KRIS 6

Gregory-Portland's Colton Harrison is athletic with speed and physicality in UIL 5A-DII. The 6-2 receiver and defensive back also has a passion for track and field as a decathlete. He has not made a college commitment yet.

KRIS 6

Veterans Memorial wide reciever Christian Sabsook was surrounded by talent in 2022. Yet he still found a way to break big plays in UIL 5A-DI. He might have not always been the guy in the endzone, but he helped move the ball down the field very often. He recently announced his verbal commitment to play for Air Force football.

KRIS 6

Quarterback J.J. Acosta led the Taft Greyhounds last season with over 4,000 yards through the air alone. Plus, he's elusive on his feet and has the endurance to take it to the house in UIL 3A-DII. He's missing his top two receivers from last season, but expect Acosta to help get his new teammates up to speed in 2023.

KRIS 6

Ingleside wide receiver Jaydon 'J.C.' Smith is playing alongside his childhood best friend at quarterback, and that connection shows. J.C. caught over 1,000 reception yards as a junior, and this season he's looking to make a greater impact in UIL 4A-DII.

KRIS 6

Not many running backs total over 2,000 rushing yards in one season (2,018), but Falfurrias' Rene Martinez did just that. He's a stocky back that can shake off tacklers. He found the endzone 17 times on the ground and on defense delivered 15 solo tackles. He'll be another playmaker in UIL 3A-DI.

