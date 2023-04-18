KRIS 6 Sports Director Larissa Liska visits King High School Digital Media class

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 Sports Director Larissa Liska visited King High School's Career Technology Education digital media class on Monday to highlight some of the daily tasks of being a sports journalist.

Her favorite part was letting the students take over the camera, and also giving King sophomore James Mills a chance to take over the mic and ask the questions.

"How do you think you've improved in (Adobe) Photoshop and the computer overall," James Mills, King sophomore, asked.

"At first I didn't know anything about the computer," Drew Garcia, King junior, said. "Then Photoshop helped me learn about it. Coach (Jordan) Harwell helped me out, so it's better now."

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.