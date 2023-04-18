Watch Now
KRIS 6 Sports Director Larissa Liska visits King High School Digital Media class

Posted at 11:17 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 00:19:41-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 Sports Director Larissa Liska visited King High School's Career Technology Education digital media class on Monday to highlight some of the daily tasks of being a sports journalist.

Her favorite part was letting the students take over the camera, and also giving King sophomore James Mills a chance to take over the mic and ask the questions.

"How do you think you've improved in (Adobe) Photoshop and the computer overall," James Mills, King sophomore, asked.

"At first I didn't know anything about the computer," Drew Garcia, King junior, said. "Then Photoshop helped me learn about it. Coach (Jordan) Harwell helped me out, so it's better now."

