KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Ryan Rocha interviews Jacob Melton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our third KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter of the 2024 season, 8-year-old Ryan Rocha, sat down in the dugout with Astros' Double-A outfielder and their top prospect Jacob Melton. Rocha is one of 13 kids selected this summer to interview and get to know a Hooks player at Whataburger Field.

Rocha loves baseball. He has gone tothe Hooks camp, Astros Camp in Houston and plays baseball all year long. During Hooks camp he asked advice on pitching and then asked what they enjoyed doing off the field. Rocha is a straight A student that loves to read. He was the first in his class to read / test on 1000 books and pass them before his first semester is done.

The Hooks are home again this week against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (10-17). Corpus Christi enters the series with a (8-19) record. Game one first pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

Ryan Rocha: First team you were ever on?

Jacob Melton: First team I was ever on was the Little League Angels in California, and I was probably about your age.

Rocha: Who is your best friend on the team?

Melton: I have a couple of best friends on the team. I would say Ryan Wrobleski, Tommy Sacco Jr. and Colin Barber are the guys I'm really close with right now. I live with Tommy Sacco and then I've been close with Ryan Wrobleski since the (MLB) draft.

Rocha: Your before game meal?

Melton: I don't really have a go-to pregame meal. Normally whatever is in the locker room is what I go for, so nothing too crazy.

Rocha: Taco Tuesday yes or no?

Melton: Absolutely. In the offseason we have tacos every Tuesday.

Rocha: Do you have a pet?

Melton: I do. I have two dogs. I have a 5-year-old golden retriever named Kenai and a 3-year old Bernese Mountain dog / Poodle / Weimaraner mix named Juno.

Rocha: Favorite Fortnite dance?

Melton: That's a good question. I haven't played a ton of Fortnite, but if I were to say it would probably be the L dance that my buddy has. That always gives me good laughs.

Rocha: If you like Gatorade what color?

Melton: I like Gatorade, and I don't know what the flavor is but the white Gatorade (Frost) is my favorite.

Rocha: Best walkout song and why?

Melton: I think the best walkout song is whatever ones have hits in it for that night. I've never been too particular about what I use. Whatever is just going right at the moment is what I stick with.

Rocha: How many times do you call your mom a day?

Melton: Not enough. I would say probably once a week or once every couple of weeks I'll talk to my mom on the phone, but definitely probably should be quite a bit more.