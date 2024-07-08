KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Fisher Warren interviews Zach Cole

Watch Now
Part 1: KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Warren Fisher interviews Zach Cole
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 08, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Our eighth KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter of the 2024 season, Fisher Warren, sat down with Astros' Double-A outfielder Zach Cole. Fisher is one of 13 kids selected this summer to interview and get to know a Hooks player at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks (28-52) are on the road to Tulsa to battle the Drillers (42-39) in a 6-game series starting Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Fisher Warren: How did it feel to hit your first home run?

Zach Cole: I remember I hit my first home run when I was 12-years-old and I was completely surprised that it went over the fence because the guy threw it at my head. I just turned to get out of the way, and I accidentally hit it and it went over the fence so that was a fun experience.

Warren: Who do you think is your biggest fan?

Cole: My biggest fan is definitely my dad. Mom is a close second, but baseball was always a me and dad thing growing up. He was a big baseball fan, and he flies all over the country to watch me play.

Warren: What was your favorite video game?

Cole: I got really good at the Wii. I don't know about you. You might be too young for the Wii, but when the Wii came out back in the day and Wii Sports was on there I don't think I ever lost a game of Wii Sports baseball.

Warren: What is your double celebration?

Cole: Everybody on the team kind of has their own, but me and (Zach) Dezenzo kind of have a little flex thing that we do with our arm to each other.

Warren: Is that a number you picked or was it given to you?

Cole: No. 6 has always been my number because one of my dad's favorite players. He grew up a Cardinals fan. One of his favorite players was Stan Musial who is a Cardinal Hall of Famer. He obviously had a big impression on me, so I always wanted to be like him and chose No. 6.

Warren: What was your favorite field that you played at?

Cole: That's a tough one. I've played at a lot of fields. I would say a pretty cool experience I played at was the Big League stadium in Florida for our Spring Training facility. I got to face Max Scherzer in a Spring Training game and it was a really cool experience.

Warren: Did you ever go to a World Series as a kid? Do you have any tournament rings?

Cole: When I was 13-years-old I won a World Series in Kansas City, Missouri with my team. We won first place. We didn't get rings, but we got really big trophies and I actually still have it to this day in my room.

Warren: How do you get ready before a game?

Cole: I like to listen to music and kind of just relax. Kind of chill out. I don't think baseball is really a game where you can listen to a lot of crazy music and then go out there. It's not really a super physical sport in terms of that, so basically just relax with some music and obviously I have a stretch routine that I do in the clubhouse before I go out.

Warren: What was your favorite jersey you ever used?

Cole: That's a tough one. I would say that we have a lot of good jerseys here with the Hooks. I kind of like being a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. It's kind of cool, and I really like Whataburger. It's a win-win.

