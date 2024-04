CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our second KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter of the 2024 season, Aaron Buentello, sat down in the dugout with Astros' Double-A outfielder Colin Barber. Buentello is one of 13 kids selected this summer to interview and get to know a Hooks player at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks are on the road this week against the Midland RoughRiders. Corpus Christi enters the series with a record (5-10). Game one first pitch is set for Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Midland.