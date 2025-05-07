Kingsville's Kazanjian second fastest freshman in 100 meter hurdles Texas history

KINGSVILLE, Texas — H.M. King's Eleanor "JB" Kazanjian ran 13.49 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles to take silver at the UIL 4A State meet. That was the new Texas freshman record all-time, but two days later, UIL 6A sprinter Kristian Coleman from Duncanville barely surpassed it 13.42 seconds.

"It was just fun running it. Like I was just really competing," Kazanjian said. "Towards the end of the race it felt like I was watching it and running at the same time. It just felt so fast. It was fun."

Q&A with JB Kazanjian

Larissa: You are now the fifth fastest freshman to run the 100 hurdles in the nation’s history. The third fastest time is held by Sydney McLaughlin. What does that mean to you to be in company with a 2-time Olympic gold medalist

JB: It's crazy to think about. I look up to her so much. Just knowing that were so close to each other on the same list it's crazy.

Larissa: With your training methods have you changed up some things based on what you've seen from her (McLaughlin) film?

JB: She said a quote recently and it was like 'how much are you willing to sweat'? Basically how much work are you willing to put in. That kind of stuck with me a little bit. Just making sure that every practice is the most work that I could put it.

Larissa: Your dedication can be seen through your training. Is it true you set up luggage bags while you were competing out of state?

JB: Yes, up in New York we did not bring our break away hurdles. We really needed to get a practice in before finals, and we used our luggage bags in the parking lot. Funny enough that was where the biggest breakthrough happened and I ended up PR'ing really big.

Larissa: What’s next for you in track and field this summer?

JB: I get a break, so I make sure I'm well rested. Then we'll kick back into gear probably in a week or so, and just focusing on New Balance. I think that's the end of June (19-22 in Philadelphia).

Larissa: What is your time goal to reach by the end of the summer?

JB: I want to see just how fast I can go. I really want to see if I can hit 13.42 because that's been a number that has beaten me twice. I want that 13.42 really, but I'll be happy with anything. It's crazy to think I'm already sub-13.5.

Larissa: I've seen people comment on your videos, and one thing they say is how smooth you are. What do you want to say to them?

JB: It takes a lot of practice. I did not always look like that. It's funny to think that people have comments about me. It's just weird. I've never been at this level before, so now just keep working and try to get even smoother.

Kazanjian also broke the record at the UIL 4A Region IV meet. The future looks bright for the class of 2028 hurdler.