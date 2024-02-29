Watch Now
King seniors Hernandez and Garcia sign to play college baseball

Posted at 10:42 PM, Feb 28, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — King high school celebrated college signing day for two high school baseball players on Tuesday.

Drew Garcia signed his National Letter of Intent to play catcher and pitcher for the Blinn College Buccaneers, one of the top Junior College programs in the country.

"Blinn just has a great program. They build their program last year," Garcia said. "Finished No. 2 in the country, so great city, love Brenham. Coaching staff is perfect for me. Have great coaches, ex-MLB players. Produced a lot of great ball players."

Jace Hernandez inked his commitment to play shortstop at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie.

"Went there and their campus is just amazing," Hernandez said. "They've got church everyday. Things I just love to do and everything in one spot. I think I would really like it there."

