King defeats Ray 69-66 in overtime

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — High school boys basketball is still over a month away from district play. The King Mustangs showed their tenacity in their 69-66 victory over the Ray Texans in the non-district matchup.

SCORES - BOYS BASKETBALL

King 69, Ray 66

Flour Bluff 68, Laredo United 69

Gregory-Portland 61, Alice 50

IWA 57, Calallen 59

George West 67, Banquete 59

Aransas Pass 63, Sinton 55

Beeville 74, San Diego 59

Rockport-Fulton 66, Odem 42

Bishop 67, Port Aransas 52

Ben Bolt 32, Hebbronville 56

Freer 46, Three Rivers 44

Bloomington 22, Skidmore-Tynan 48

Kaufer 32, Santa Gertrudis Academy 78

Premont 29, London 95

Taft 55, Annapolis Christian Academy 57