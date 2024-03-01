Watch Now
King baseball and Veterans Memorial softball add wins day 1 of BSN Tournament

Posted at 12:10 AM, Mar 01, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Day one of the annual BSN Bayfront Bash softball tournament and BSN baseball tournament brought in a lot of local and other Texas teams across the state.

KRIS 6 captured highlights from two games. UIL 5A Veterans Memorial softball shutout the 3A state runner-up Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions 6-0.

The 5A King Mustangs battled back after being down 2-0 to defeat 3A Banquete 5-4 in seven innings.

King bounces back defeating Banquete 5-4

