King baseball and Veterans Memorial softball add wins day 1 of BSN Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Day one of the annual BSN Bayfront Bash softball tournament and BSN baseball tournament brought in a lot of local and other Texas teams across the state.

KRIS 6 captured highlights from two games. UIL 5A Veterans Memorial softball shutout the 3A state runner-up Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions 6-0.

Veterans Memorial shuts out SGA 6-0

Keep @Vmhs_softball freshman @park_malone3 on your radar! 🥎🚨 She slammed a line drive down the first baseline for a TRIPLE at the annual BSN Bayfront Bash in Corpus Christi. #KRIS6Sports @KRIS6sports @TexHSSoftball pic.twitter.com/zttUv7BCUo — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) March 1, 2024

The 5A King Mustangs battled back after being down 2-0 to defeat 3A Banquete 5-4 in seven innings.