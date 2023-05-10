Kelley to represent Carroll at the UIL 5A state meet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL high school track and field season ends this week in Austin at the state meet, and one Carroll senior is representing the Tigers.

Ja'naisha Kelley has led the Lady tigers on the volleyball and basketball court, but now she will make her first state appearance in high jump.

She enters the meet with a personal best jump of 5 feet 4 inches. A mark she has cleared a few times already this season.

"I think just coming in school my freshman year, my first track meet, I actually did place first," Kelley said. "That was the only track meet I had my freshman year, so it kind of got cut off (COVID). After that we've always just kind of worked more and more and more, and now I've reached a higher height." It means a lot. I think with great coaching comes great accomplishments and I've proven it."

Kelley will compete at the UIL 5A state meet at the University of Texas in Austin next Friday. High jump starts at 9 a.m.