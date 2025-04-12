Karter Jones strikes out cancer; Rockport-Fulton softball shuts out Calhoun 2-0

ROCKPORT, Texas — The 4A 13-ranked Rockport-Fulton softball team made Friday night's game against Calhoun about more than just their push toward a UIL 4A District 30 championship.

The Lady Pirates took a moment before the game to honor 7-year-old Karter Jones, who is officially in remission after battling brain cancer. Jones was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in a touching display of community support.

Larissa Liska

"It's pretty amazing. I know there's been a lot of groups that have come together and supported him," Karter's mother Christina Jones said. "From Little League to little league football. There has just been a lot of support and it's amazing."

Karter Jones

The Lady Pirates shut out Calhoun 2-0. Maddy Dykes hit the first inning RBI, but Rockport-Fulton did not score again until the fifth when Logan Wood's bunt led to an RBI on an error. Dykes pitched a complete 7-inning game with 6 strikeouts, while only allowing 1 hit.

Rockport-Fulton can earn the District title outright with a win over Ingleside on Tuesday.