Kansas pulls away from A&M-Corpus Christi in eighth inning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders baseball team returned home to the Coastal Bend for the first time in the 2024. They brought a (2-2) record to Whataburger Field, and despite an early lead, the Islanders lost to the University of Kansas 13-7.

"It was just a tough night for us," Scott Malone, Islanders baseball head coach, said. "Kansas is ultra talented, every arm they kept bringing onto the mound was really talented, hard throwers, really good breaking balls, and I think our hitters really kept us into the game but it's hard to overcome a five-spot where all of the momentum goes the other way."

Kansas scored a majority of there points in the bottom of the eighth. five unanswered runs for the late separation.

It is the first of six straight games to be played in Corpus Christi as the Islanders will now return to home base of Chapman Field on Wednesday against Texas Southern for their official home opener. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. and can be watched live on ESPN+.