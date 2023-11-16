Joseph Ellerbee: Refugio's blessing on the sideline

REFUGIO, Texas — Teams that earn an opportunity to compete for a championship need everyone to play their role, from coaches, to athletes and fans. One teammate on the Refugio football team is helping the Bobcats from the sideline, and he wears No. 74. Meet Joseph Ellerbee, the Refugio Bobcats football team manager.

"He just kind of started showing up, and wanting to help with something," Jason Herring, Refugio football head coach, said. "You know, wanting to help with water or wanting to help with whatever he could help with. I love having him around."

"Coach said 7:30, and I said what time are you supposed to be there Joseph," Adriana Rodriguez, Joseph Ellerbee's mother. "He said, '6 o'clock in the morning'. I said no way."

Refugio head coach Jason Herring calls Joseph his assistant head coach and right-hand man.

"When we're up in a big game he's out there yelling with us, and when we're down he's yelling at us too," Kaleb Brown, Refugio senior linebacker and running back, said. "It really means a lot."

Joseph is in charge of the offensive wrist bands, important with plays for the game, and bringing the energy.

"It's just him being around getting the crowd hyped you know, especially when he runs out with the flag," Ernest 'The Flash' Campbell, Refugio senior wide receiver and defensive back, said. "It's just a big moment for us, the team and him."

Every game before kickoff and the second half, Joseph leads the team carrying a Bobcat flag.

"This is Joseph right here going across the field," Rodriguez, said. "The first time that he did this he tripped, but he got up real fast. If he hadn't gotten up real fast he would have been stomped by the football players, but it never happened again. He tells me, 'Mama, I didn't trip."

Joseph's mother is thankful for what he's accomplished, and she's reminded every time he wears his state championship rings.

"The first ring my brothers and sisters all chipped in to get him that ring," Rodriguez, said. "Oh I feel really proud of him you know because that's a big accomplishment for him you know. Considering his situation."

Joseph was born with a disability, but he never let that hold back his dream of wearing No. 74 and helping out the Bobcats. The 2003 Refugio grad first became a team manager in high school.

"It just means everything to him," Herring said. "You wish you could take his heart sometimes and put it into kids because you know Joseph was never able to play football. This means so much to him. You'd never know that. Being a Bobcat and being part of the program."

Joseph's love for football is transparent. Clear as day to see by the fans in the stands.

"I think the impact for Joseph being here with Refugio is huge," Ryan Linney, Refugio Sports Network broadcaster, said. "Just to see him on the sideline with the team brings a lot of hope."

Hope that the Bobcats can punch their ticket back to Arlington, giving Joseph another trip to state just a week after his 43rd birthday on Dec. 6.

"Oh my gosh it's very tearful you know," Rodriguez, said. "I can't even talk about it you know because it's such a beautiful thing that he has aspired to do more."

"He's truly a friend and it's just real rewarding for me," Herring said. "I've just always believed that you treat people like you want to be treated, and Joey is easy. He's never in the way. He's never out of line. He's just awesome. He's like the perfect team manager."

Ellerbee will be cheering for his favorite Bobcats on Friday at 7 p.m. in Floresville as Refugio battles Johnson City in the UIL Area second round of playoffs.