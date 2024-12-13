Jose Trevino visits alma mater and hits homers off USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jose Trevino's Winter World Series baseball and softball tournament starts Friday, so before the games begin he decided to get some batting practice of his own off the USS Lexington with a few special guests. The even coordinated by L'Erin with 24 Sports.

“You see a lot of talent, but we’re going to see a lot more this weekend," Trevino, Yankees catcher, said. "I think it’s going to be a really good tournament. Very competitive.”

Joining him on deck was Calallen alum Valerie Perez who competes with USA Women’s Baseball and managed the Savannah Banana’s Firefighter team, Calallen grad Kale Emshoff who is with the Royal’s double-A affiliate, youth baseball social media star Gianni Molfese, and Jose’s son to name a few.

Later in the day, Trevino stopped by his alma mater and spoke to hundreds of athletes and parents, including the Centurion baseball team, to talk about handling pressure and being prepared.

"It means a lot to me," Dietrich Lopez, St. John Paul II senior pitcher and catcher, said. "It shows that he really cares about us still. He really wants to do a lot for this city, for this town Corpus Christi, and John Paul as well.

This is Trevino’s second consecutive year to host the tournament back in his hometown. A moment Isaac Lopez will remember forever.

"He signed two baseballs for me," Isaac Lopez, St. John Paul II senior outfielder, said. "Last year was my first year playing, so he told me that he kind of liked me and he sees something in me. Last year I got the hustle award."

The Winter World Series games begin Friday at 8 a.m. at the Portland fields and London high school. The opening ceremonies start at 5:30 p.m. at Whataburger Field.