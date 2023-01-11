Jones drops 22 points in No. 17 Port Aransas 57-37 win over No. 25 Skidmore-Tynan

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The No. 17 Port Aransas Marlins outshoot the No. 25 Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats 57-37 in UIL 2A district 31 duel. Port A senior Kristopher Jones led the floor with 22 points including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
PORT ARANSAS POINTS
Grant Windham - 10
Lane Vana - 3
Jaden Harris - 2
Ryan Kuykendall - 5
Ethan Delay - 2
Kristopher Jones - 22
Kamden Estes -3
Hunter Stunz - 10
SKIDMORE-TYNAN POINTS
Alexander Gonzales - 5
Steven Garza - 8
Walker Widner - 3
Dallan Cheek - 3
Jerrin Koenig - 2
Cole Rivers - 7
R.J. Honojosa - 2