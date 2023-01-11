Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Jones drops 22 points in No. 17 Port Aransas 57-37 win over No. 25 Skidmore-Tynan

Jones drops 22 points in No. 17 Port Aransas win over No. 25 Skidmore-Tynan
Jones drops 22 points in No. 17 Port Aransas 57-37 win over No. 25 Skidmore-Tynan
Posted at 1:14 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 02:14:03-05

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The No. 17 Port Aransas Marlins outshoot the No. 25 Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats 57-37 in UIL 2A district 31 duel. Port A senior Kristopher Jones led the floor with 22 points including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

PORT ARANSAS POINTS
Grant Windham - 10
Lane Vana - 3
Jaden Harris - 2
Ryan Kuykendall - 5
Ethan Delay - 2
Kristopher Jones - 22
Kamden Estes -3
Hunter Stunz - 10

SKIDMORE-TYNAN POINTS
Alexander Gonzales - 5
Steven Garza - 8
Walker Widner - 3
Dallan Cheek - 3
Jerrin Koenig - 2
Cole Rivers - 7
R.J. Honojosa - 2

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Holiday Special Section