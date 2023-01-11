Jones drops 22 points in No. 17 Port Aransas 57-37 win over No. 25 Skidmore-Tynan

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The No. 17 Port Aransas Marlins outshoot the No. 25 Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats 57-37 in UIL 2A district 31 duel. Port A senior Kristopher Jones led the floor with 22 points including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

PORT ARANSAS POINTS

Grant Windham - 10

Lane Vana - 3

Jaden Harris - 2

Ryan Kuykendall - 5

Ethan Delay - 2

Kristopher Jones - 22

Kamden Estes -3

Hunter Stunz - 10