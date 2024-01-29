Joe Thon returns as Hooks manager, meet the 2024 coaching staff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As the 2024 MiLB season approaches, the Corpus Christi Hooks, double-A affiliate to the Astros, announced on Monday that Joe Thon will be returning as the Corpus Christi manager.

Under Thon's leadership, the 2023 Hooks won 70 of 138 games, including a 37-31 record at Whataburger Field.

Assisting the 32-year-old skipper at the Astros double-AA post is pitching coach Sean Buchanan, hitting coach Bobby Bell, development coach Vincent Blue, athletic trainer Jennifer Bardales, strength coach Joe Powell, dietitian Kara Beitler, and mental health coach D’Jenne Egharevba. Thon, Bell, and Blue all served in the same capacity for Corpus Christi last year.

"We saw first-hand last year how Joe’s commitment to his players make him an ideal leader," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "Not only did the Hooks turn in a winning season for the first time since 2018, but through promotions and trades they continued in their contributions to a farm system that has fueled this historic run by the Astros. We are very proud to be a part of the process.”

Hooks Opening Night is set for Friday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. as the Midland RockHounds visit Whataburger Field for a three-game series.