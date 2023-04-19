Joe Riojas named Taft AD and head football coach

COPRUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Tuesday, at their monthly board meeting, Taft ISD named Jose "Joe" Riojas the new athletic director and head football coach for the district.

Riojas has coached 8 of the last 15 years at Taft but most recently has coached at London High School as an assistant varsity football coach as well as head boys soccer coach.

A 1997 Taft High School graduate, Riojas earned his bachelors degree in kinesiology from UT-Austin in 2008. His career began in Taft as a junior high social studies teacher and earned Taft Junior High teacher of the year in 2010/11 while serving as an assistant varsity football coach, head power lifting coach, strength and conditioning coach and also assisted with varsity boys basketball.

In 2017, Riojas went on to coach for three years at West Oso as a varsity football assistant head coach. He later served in the same role at London ISD starting in 2020.