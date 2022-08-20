Javelinas roster depth rallies around quarterbacks

Texas A&M-Kingsville starts their football season in just over two weeks, but one thing is certain.

TAMU-K is not happy with the Lone Star Conference preseason poll. The poll predicts them to finish sixth in the LSC, but with a strong quarterback battle brewing, TAMU-K has higher expectations.

"I just think we're going into our third year, so we've had some of our guys for two years now," said Mike Salinas, TAMU-K football head coach. "We've injected some transfers, but more importantly, the guys that have stuck with us have bought in."

The Javelinas return four of five linemen on offense, and their experienced roster is deepest on defense. The wide receivers are young and will rely on upperclassmen, like West Oso grad Craig Clemons.

"We're going great, especially the new guys," said Craig Clemons, TAMUK junior wide receiver and special teams returner. "They're jumping in, playing the game and they just feel grateful to be here. They're excited."

Texas A&M Kingsville has seven quarterbacks on the roster, but there's a three-man battle for the lead role.

"I think each one of them brings a little different piece to it," said Salinas. "One has a little more experience, one has played a ton of junior college football hasn't played a lot for us yet and one has been in the system a little bit longer. Again just three ultimate competitors."

It's pivotal that the receivers build chemistry with every quarterback.

"Staying after practice a little bit with the quarterbacks," said Clemons. "Going over the deep ball which is our favorite ball. Everybody likes the fireworks."

Last season, the Javelinas finished in the middle of the Lone Star Conference rankings.

"We're going to have to win some really tough games," said Salinas. "We're going to have to win the ones we are supposed to and find a way to win a couple that nobody else thinks we can."

The Javelinas kickoff their first home game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. TAMU-K will play North American.