Javelinas make history, back-to-back NCAA DII tournament appearances

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas men's basketball team is going dancing in the NCAA DII tournament. A historic season for head coach Johnny Estelle who was a member of the 1995-96 Javelina tournament team as a player and now coach of four TAMUK teams that have been selected for the tournament.

"I'm just ecstatic for everyone that has invested into the program," Johnny Estelle, TAMUK men's basketball head coach, said. "All those players that came when there wasn't a reason to come. What they contributed to our culture here at Texas A&M University Kingsville men's basketball, so this is for them."

Up next, No. 8 seed TAMUK will play No. 1 seed West Texas A&M. The Buffs have home court advantage. Back on Dec. 8 the Javelinas and WTAMU faced off in Kingsville, and the Buffs upset TAMUK 71-65.

"Back-to-back years making history for the first time, school history, you know it's definitely been a long journey," Will Chayer, TAMUK senior forward and Veterans Memorial alum said. "We're happy to be here and we're happy to get the chance, even at the No. 8 seed."

Chayer and Avery Creighton are Coastal Bend natives and seniors on the Javelinas roster. Putting together strong seasons in front of their family and friends has been a blessing this season.

"Feels amazing," Creighton Avery, TAMUK senior guard and West Oso alum, said. "I think it's a really great opportunity and it's really exciting throughout the year when I get to see people from my community come out and support me."

The Javelinas will play the West Texas A&M Buffs in the first round on Saturday in Canyon. Time is to be determined.