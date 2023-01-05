Javelina's head coach to return after winning season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A contract extension agreement has been reached with Texas A&M University - Kingsville and their head football coach, Mike Salinas.

The contract agreement will see Salinas through the 2026 season, according to a press release from Texas A&M University - Kingsville.

Salinas is coming off the Javelina's best season since 2016 and first postseason appearance since the same year.

"I'm excited to announce the extension of Coach Salinas," said Executive Director of Athletics Steve Roach. "For the past three years, Coach has built a strong foundation and we have watched the program consistently progress under his leadership. His strong commitment to his student-athletes, both on and off the field, and in the classroom, only further strengthens my confidence that the program will continue to achieve success and continue the strong tradition of Javelina Football."

"On behalf of our coaching staff and our football program I would like to thank President Dr. Robert Vela, Executive Director of Athletics Steve Roach, and all of our administration for their support and commitment to our football program," said Salinas. "Thanks to our coaches, staff, and student-athletes. I am proud of the progress we have made in three years, and I am excited about the future of Javelina Football."

The 2023 season will be Salinas' fourth year as head coach of the Javelinas.

