Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Javelinas accept bid to Heritage Bowl, airing live on The CW

Javelinas accept bid to Heritage Bowl, airing live on The CW
Javelinas football.PNG
Posted at 11:47 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 00:52:47-05

KINGSVILLE, TX — Texas A&M Kingsville's football season is not over yet. The Javelinas finished the regular season (7-4) after going on a 7-game winning streak to start the season.

The university announced on Tuesday that TAMUK is going bowling for the first time since 2016, and also their first trip under head coach Mike Salinas.

The Javelinas accepted a bid to play East Central Oklahoma (8-3) in the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl in December. TAMUK holds the edge, winning 14 of their 17 meetings against ECU.

The game will be played in Corsicana, Texas at CNB&T Stadium on Saturday, December 3 at noon. Too far to drive, no problem. Catch the game live on our sister station, the CW.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Early voting locations for Nueces County