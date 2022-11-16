Javelinas accept bid to Heritage Bowl, airing live on The CW

KINGSVILLE, TX — Texas A&M Kingsville's football season is not over yet. The Javelinas finished the regular season (7-4) after going on a 7-game winning streak to start the season.

The university announced on Tuesday that TAMUK is going bowling for the first time since 2016, and also their first trip under head coach Mike Salinas.

The Javelinas accepted a bid to play East Central Oklahoma (8-3) in the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl in December. TAMUK holds the edge, winning 14 of their 17 meetings against ECU.

The game will be played in Corsicana, Texas at CNB&T Stadium on Saturday, December 3 at noon. Too far to drive, no problem. Catch the game live on our sister station, the CW.

