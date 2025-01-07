Jason Herring to be inducted into Coastal Bend Coaches Association Hall of Honor

REFUGIO, Texas — Refugio athletic director Jason Herring left behind a lasting legacy for the Bobcat football program. 17 straight UIL Regional Final appearances, 7 State Championship appearances and 3 State titles, but for Herring it's not all about winning.

"We were so blessed that every time we won a championship or won a big game I always tried to tell the kids don't let this be the greatest thing you ever accomplish," Herring said. "I'm very grateful. We've been blessed. No doubt you can't do it without great kids. Great kids make great coaches."

From the field to the track, Herring made it his mission to support student athletes.

"Life has not always been easy for them. I got to play a lot of roles," Herring said. "Not just coach, but love them, raise them and every aspect you can think that a kid might need. I had the opportunity to do that."

Helping athletes earn a college scholarship like Texas A&M University multi-sport freshman Ernest Campbell. The sprinter ended his Refugio career as a 4-time 100 meter dash state champion.

"Dealing with us Refugio boys," Campbell said. "I just want to thank you for helping me get recruited. Coached me throughout my high school career and junior high."

Before taking took over the program in 2007, Herring began his head coaching career at Wall for 2 years. Then he won a state championship in Sonora. Since then he added 3 state titles with the Bobcats and made 7 championship appearances, including one with White Sox minor league pitcher Jared Kelley who was the quarterback.

"I just want to say congrats to Coach Herring on being inducted into the Hall of Honor," Kelley said. "I appreciate everything you've done for me and my family."

Herring became the first coach in Texas high school football history to reach 293 wins in only 26 years. He won 224 games at Refugio before handing the reigns to Drew Cox.

"Coach Cox has been my right-hand man for over 25 years. He's helped build this thing," Herring said. "He's responsible for this thing as much as I am, so getting to stay on as athletic director I'm so grateful for everyone who allowed that to happen. It allows me to stay involved with the coaches and with the kids. Keep those relationships, and honestly that's what really matters to me."

Herring alongside former George West volleyball head coach Cathy Taylor and Premont boys cross country coach Daniel Guerra will be honored at the CBCA Hall of Honor this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn for their impact. The event is already at max capacity and no more tickets will be sold.

Coastal Bend Coaches Association

Herring was born in San Angelo in 1969 and grew up in Robert Lee. He later graduated from Angelo State University in 1992.

Herring began his coaching career at Big Lake for one year led by Sam Harrell. Then he went to A&M Consolidated in College Station under Ross Rogers. After three. years he took his first head coach job at Wall in 1996. He spent two seasons there before taking a defensive coordinator position at Sonora.

In 2000 he was promoted to head coach and led the Broncos to a 2A State Championship. Herring ended his seven seasons at Sonora with 63 wins and 24 losses.

In 2007 Herring started his 17 season head coaching career with Refugio. Herring won 224 games and only lost 23. At Refugio he never missed the playoffs, won 11 or more games each year and more. He retired from coaching in 2023 to focus on his health, but continues to serve as Athletic Director.

Career Accomplishments and Highlights (Wall, Sonora and Refugio)

