Islanders winningest program in Southland Conference women's tennis history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders women's tennis is now the winningest program in Southland Conference history after securing their sixth regular season conference championship in a sweep over Lamar.

"At first it made me happy because this has never happened in the history of this school, " Emma Aucagne, Islanders senior tennis player, said. "I mean for the whole team we've been spending the whole year working out. So much for the tournament."

The Islanders women's tennis team won their second consecutive regular season conference championship. A historical reign built by five seniors, and with the conference tournament approaching, these ladies are looking to win the crown for the fourth time.

"It's obviously very special and to share it with all of these girls it's amazing," Naomi Moi McKenzie, Islanders tennis player and Australian native, said. "Especially when they have our back every time, so it's a good atmosphere and we all feel really good about it."

The Islanders have won 45 straight home matches, including 22 against Southland Conference opponents. A successful team roster with chemistry and culture that highlights talent from all over the world, like France, Ukraine, Australia and more.

"We come from so many different cultures and it's just like the mix of everyone on the team just brings so many different things," Aucagne said. "Like the attitude. Like the mindset."

Islanders senior Emma Aucagne, a French native, has enjoyed her home away from home at the Island University. So much so, she plans on coaching here next season while pursuing her masters degree.

"Not one of these kids ever thought about the portal," Steve Moore, Islanders tennis head coach said. "They just love this place, this team and this university. There's a lot of real special values right now being represented as well."

The women's Southland Conference tournament championship begins Friday, April 19 at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio. The men start their tournament Thursday, April 18.

Southland Conference Regular Season Championships

2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2023 and 2024

Southland Conference Tournament Championships

2014, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2023