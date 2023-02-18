Islanders win season opener against UT Arlington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi baseball caught fire offensively starting in the bottom of the second inning to give the Islanders an 11-6 victory over UT Arlington at Chapman Field Friday night.

UT Arlington took an early four lead, scoring each of the runs in the top of the second inning before the Islanders retaliated in the bottom of the inning. Junior Jose Enriquez kicked off the offensive drive with a home run out to right field, bringing in senior Max Puls with the huge play.

Seven newcomers saw time on the field, highlighted by three new pitchers on the mound. Juniors Samuel Feltz and Dalton LeBlanc, joined by freshman James Trimble, combined for three innings of action. Zach Garcia, a sophomore, earned the start on the mound followed by junior Colin Purcell. Sophomore Marco Gutierrez finished off the night after the newcomers filled in.

The series continues on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at Chapman Field. Then, TAMU-CC will pack their bags for a quick trip to Austin on Tuesday to face the Texas Longhorns.