Islanders walk-off Harvard in game two of the series

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi baseball team is now on a three-game win streak after holding off Harvard 5-4 on Friday. The Islanders lead the series 2-0 with a doubleheader to go on Saturday at Chapman Field.

Sophomore Zach Garcia took to the mound to kick off the game, proceeding to throw six complete innings and strike out seven in the process. Senior Sean Sieve relieved Garcia to start the seventh, facing three batters before junior Evans Hendricks came in for one out. Closing out the game and earning the win was junior Austin Dean with 1.2 innings pitched with two strikeouts on eight batters faced.

The Islanders outhit the Crimson 10-7 in the offensive battle with both teams coming away with two doubles in the performance.

Saturday's double-header starts at noon with game four set for 3 p.m.