Islanders lead Southland Conference: men cruise past HCU, women fall short

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi splits their double-header Southland Conference home duel against the Houston Christian University Huskies. The Islanders' men (16-9, 9-3) won 91-68 while the women lost 55-52.

Isaac Mushila led the Islanders with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Trevian Tennyson added 18 points followed by Ross Williams with 13. The Islanders bench outscored HCU 33-13.

The Islanders women's team is on a two-game losing skid after falling to Southeastern on Saturday and then the HCU Huskies the following Thursday 55-52. This comes after a six-game win streak.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost the battle at the free throw line by giving 18 personal fouls 20 turnovers.

"If we can play defense without fouling you have to trust your help," said Royce Chadwick, Islanders women's basketball head coach. "We have to play the game the way that we practice it, so that you know we don't put them at the free throw line. Then, 20 turnovers against a team that didn't press us at all. You just can't turn a ball over like that and beat good teams."

Texas native Makinna Serrata led thee floor with 23 points while Alecia Westbrook finished with a double-double 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Islanders are back at the American Bank Center on Saturday against Lamar University. The women tipoff at 1 p.m. and the men follow at 3:30 p.m. The women are tied with Southeastern for the lead with a 9-3 record in the Southland Conference.