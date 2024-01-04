Islanders start Southland Conference season with 73-49 victory over HCU

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders women's basketball team started the 2023-24 Southland Conference regular season with a 73-49 victory over Houston Christian University on Wednesday at the American Bank Center.

Despite trailing by one after the first quarter, the Islanders rallied for a massive 27-point second quarter to take a 41-26 lead over HCU into halftime.

Islanders senior guard Paige Allen led the floor with 15 points and 9 rebounds.

"The conference started. It's game time. I mean every game matters, so I was just feeling it tonight," Allen said. "I hope I bring it next time. Get that one more rebound. Just our intensity and energy levels. We were moving. We were talking and we were communicating. That's everything we need to go out there and play good like we did tonight."

Up next, the Islanders (8-4) take a road trip to San Antonio on Saturday. Tipoff against the University of Incarnate Word is set for 2 p.m.