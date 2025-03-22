Watch Now
Islanders split double-header with HCU, winning game two 7-0

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi softball (8-20, 2-6) split their Southland Conference double-header with Houston Christian (11-16, 5-3) on Friday, falling short 3-0 in game one and winning 7-0 in game two. Pitcher Malia Williams struck out 5 batters, her most in conference play as an Islander. She only gave up 4 hits.

King High School grad Crystal Davila went 1-for-3 at the plate with 1 RBI, 1 strikeout and 1 walk.

Their rubber match is scheduled for Saturday at noon at Chapman Field. The Islanders will be playing for their first conference series win of the season.

