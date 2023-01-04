Islanders' Southland Conference home opener double-header at the Dugan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Home sweet home for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8-6, 1-0 SLC). The Islanders men's basketball team is 6-0 at home this year with all wins by double-figures. The program is 217-106 all-time at home. They'll look to keep their home winning streak alive this Wednesday against the University of Incarnate Word (6-8, 0-1 SLC).

Like last season, the Islanders are hanging their hat on their defense. They sit No. 21 in the nation averaging 17.5 turnovers per game, totaling 245 in 14 games played.

"We were top 15 in the country last year, so we are doing a good job with our defense," Steve Lutz, Islanders men's basketball head coach, said. "We've just got to be more consistent with it, but the guys, especially since we've returned from the break, have come back with a renewed vigor."

The Islanders opened Southland Conference play with a road win at Northwestern State over the weekend. A&M-Corpus Christi battled back winning 65-59. Senior forward Isaac Mushila tallied 16 points and 13 rebounds. The Islanders scored 10 points off turnovers and totaled 5 steals as a team.

"Coach Lutz always says to take care of the ball, so basically like the game we just played our first game of the conference we kind of did a pretty good job on that," Mushila said. "I think that was one of the things that was like a key to like our win."

The Islanders tip off against the University of Incarnate Word around 7:30 p.m. at the Dugan Wellness Center. The women play before the men at 5 p.m. It's dollar night, so tickets online are $1. Both Texas A&M-Corpus Christi team's are (1-0) in Southland Conference play.