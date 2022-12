CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (5-4) ran over Texas Lutheran men's basketball Wednesday night at the American Bank Center 100-63.

Isaac Mushila led the Islanders with 23 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, plus 2 assists. Trevian Tennyson dropped 15 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

The Islanders are on the road at Arizona before coming back home Friday, December 16. TAMU-CC will host Schreiner at the Dugan Wellness Center with an early tipoff at 11 a.m.