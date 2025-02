CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders baseball defeated UCLA 4-3 in their opener of the 2025 Kleberg Classic. It marked the Islanders first win over UCLA in program history.

The Islanders will now try to keep the momentum rolling into the second game of the Kleberg Bank College Classic, squaring off against Michigan State at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Whataburger Field.