Islanders host Southland Conference Tournament as championship nears

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders are hosting the 2023 Southland Conference volleyball Tournament this weekend. The Islanders are one win away from playing in the Championship, so playing at the Dugan Wellness Center on campus is a game changer.

"The Islanders fans are great. They show up for us every single game no matter what," Islanders graduate student setter Belle Morgan said. "Thursday night, Saturday night, whenever and wherever they're always here for us. They bring the energy every time, so it's awesome to have them here for this weekend."

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi volleyball has dominated conference play this fall, winning 16 games and falling only twice to Southeastern. Conference Player of the Year Kyndal Payne said their success starts with their defense.

"We're a really good ball control team," Islanders junior outside hitter Kyndal Payne said. "We pass well and when we pass well it gives us an opportunity to run our offense to a high level and Belle Morgan has done a great job at running our offense for us."

"I think everyone is just really smart honestly, and I think that's really important to have in hitters," Morgan said. "They're just able to look for space on the court and find ways to put the ball down no matter what position they're in. Even when I don't get them the best set."

Morgan transferred to Corpus Christi before the season, but Payne was part of the team that won the tournament two years ago. The Islanders have taken home the trophy four times, 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2021.

"Me and the other junior that were here for that experience in 2021 it was the best experience ever and we were so lucky to have that as freshman," Payne said. "We had senior Julia Carter on the team at the time too, and now having her back as a coach it's really exciting. It brings a lot of experience to this team."

The Islanders will play the winner of McNeese and New Orleans in the Semifinals on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Dugan Wellness Center on campus.