Islanders are two wins away from first Southland Conference title in 17 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi basketball's regular season schedule ends next Wednesday on the road, so this week is the Islanders' final homestand. There's a lot riding on their next two games, especially their matchup against Northwestern State.

"You have homecoming Saturday night," Steve Lutz, Islanders men's basketball head coach, said. "Hopefully we'll have a packed American Bank Center, and should we win the game we're going to be able to clinch the conference regular season title and cut down nets."

The men's team is chasing their first Southland Conference season title since 2006 when the Islanders were led by head coach Ronnie Arrow. TAMU-CC is riding an 8 game winning streak. In their duel against Northwestern State it's a battle between the two best teams in the conference.

"Think we just have a well-balanced team. We've got T (Terrion Murdix) and J-Jack (Jalen Jackson). Can't nobody stand in front of them," Trevian Tennyson, Islanders senior guard, said. "We got Laz (De'Lazarus Keys) and Isaac (Mushila) nobody can guard them in the paint, and you got me, Sim (Simeon Fryer) and Ross (Williams) out on the wing. We got a well-balanced team, so it's hard to stop all three."

The Islanders tipoff their first matchup in program history against Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday. The women start at 5 p.m. and the men follow at 7:30 p.m. at the American Bank Center. TAMU-CC's final home game of the season is Saturday against Northwestern State. The women play at noon and the men follow at 4:30 p.m.